Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Rises By 13.2%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,922,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 1,013,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,259,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 493,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. 220,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,567. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

