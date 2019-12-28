Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rises By 11.9%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

