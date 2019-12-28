Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Drops By 13.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 52-week low of $109.13 and a 52-week high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.