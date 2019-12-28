Short Interest in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Decreases By 11.8%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 96.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 812,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 515,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 709.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 280,492 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 90.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 377,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,166. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

