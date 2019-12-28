Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Drops By 13.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 177,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 206.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

