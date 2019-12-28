Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rises By 14.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 962,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.