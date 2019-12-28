Short Interest in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Increases By 12.7%

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 437,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

