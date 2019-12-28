Short Interest in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Declines By 11.8%

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 3,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 2,356.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSB Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. 2,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.27. MSB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

