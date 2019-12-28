Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Decreases By 8.9%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

