Short Interest in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Increases By 14.1%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

