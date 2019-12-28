Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declines By 10.2%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATH traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 6,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

