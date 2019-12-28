Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Expands By 11.5%

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth $16,313,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

