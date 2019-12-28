Short Interest in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Rises By 11.1%

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 7,950 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at $865,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 7,327 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966. 38.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

