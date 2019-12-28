Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Decreases By 9.0%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

