Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Grows By 10.9%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 17,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 4,901,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,927.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 107,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

