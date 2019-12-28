Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 12.8%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total transaction of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,476,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,692 shares of company stock valued at $78,100,018. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVR by 11.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 19.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,816.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,285.00 and a 52 week high of $3,946.50. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,725.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3,583.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR will post 215.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

