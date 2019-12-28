Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Declines By 9.2%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $17.66 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.28%.

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.