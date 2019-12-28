Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 13.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.89. 371,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $279.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.