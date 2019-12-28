Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Declines By 13.5%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $8.80 on Friday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

