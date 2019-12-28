Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Declines By 10.1%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 74,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QTRH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quarterhill will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Quarterhill by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

