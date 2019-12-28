Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Grows By 15.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 472,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,723. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,200,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 125.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

