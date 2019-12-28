Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Declines By 12.3%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

SEAS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 603,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

