Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Increases By 15.5%

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $188,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 132,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,027. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.