Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Drops By 10.9%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 69,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,789. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.