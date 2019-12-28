Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Expands By 11.0%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 814,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,420,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,650,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,389,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,695,000 after buying an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 668,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,421. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

