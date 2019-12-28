Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Drops By 9.7%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 782,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 127.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock remained flat at $$8.00 on Friday. 14,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Equities research analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

