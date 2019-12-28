Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 11.6%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 298,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 205.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

