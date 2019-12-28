Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Decreases By 9.8%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $488,430,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 152,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,575. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

