Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Decreases By 11.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 17,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,403. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

