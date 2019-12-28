Short Interest in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 11.1%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

