Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Decreases By 10.5%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,109,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,310. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

