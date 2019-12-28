Short Interest in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Decreases By 13.9%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $734,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 81.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 99.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $18.48. 303,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

