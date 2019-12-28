Short Interest in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Expands By 11.0%

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UNB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

