Short Interest in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Rises By 10.9%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

NYSE:UNT opened at $0.73 on Friday. Unit has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNT shares. Raymond James lowered Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.