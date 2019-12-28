Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Decreases By 13.5%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

USM stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United States Cellular by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.