Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Declines By 9.0%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 602,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.56 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $732.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,735.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

