Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Declines By 11.8%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $108.36. 7,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $178,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

