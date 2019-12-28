Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Increases By 11.9%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VRA opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,934. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

