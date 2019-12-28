Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Drops By 9.1%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wendys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,178,000 after buying an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wendys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,698,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 112,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.