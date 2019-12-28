Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Drops By 9.0%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.