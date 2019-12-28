Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rises By 17.4%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weyco Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

