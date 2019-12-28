Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Rises By 11.4%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.96%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.