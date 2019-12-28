Short Interest in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Drops By 10.4%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.76 on Friday. Wipro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 128.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

