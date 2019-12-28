Short Interest in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Drops By 13.9%

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.59 on Friday. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

