Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Shotspotter reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shotspotter by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shotspotter by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Shotspotter by 24.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Shotspotter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 81.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,274. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a PE ratio of -97.12 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

