ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,960.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $18,960.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

