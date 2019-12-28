SIBCoin (SIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $551.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $617,239.00 and $551.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,324.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.01753769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02832717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00623077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00060586 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00385140 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,092,141 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.