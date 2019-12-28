Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,194,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,188,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,572,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,133,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 54.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,045,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,596,000 after buying an additional 723,253 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 198,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

