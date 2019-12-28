SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.72 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $680,600.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Braziliex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

