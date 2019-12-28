SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kucoin and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $220,900.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, DragonEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.